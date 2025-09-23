Police seek help after car riddled with bullets while driving in Fruitland Park

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — The Fruitland Park Police Department is investigating a shooting between two vehicles.

The shoot happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27/441 and Register Road.

Officers said the suspect vehicle, whose make and model are unknown, fired several rounds at a 2012 black Mazda four-door in the middle lane.

The driver of the Mazda sustained a graze wound and was treated at a local hospital before being released.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed multiple bullet holes along the left side of the victim vehicle, a 2012 black Mazda four-door. The vehicle was also leaking fluid from the front end, indicating possible damage from the gunfire.

The occupants of the Mazda told police that people inside in the suspect vehicle discharged several rounds at them without provocation.

The Fruitland Park Police Department is actively investigating the case and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 352-360-6655.

