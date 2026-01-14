Police seek tips after woman shot in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police say they’re working to figure out who shot a woman Tuesday night in Titusville.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Maxwell Street.

Officers arrived and found the woman with gunshot wounds. They began life-saving efforts at the scene before she was rushed to a hospital.

The Titusville Police Department said Wednesday morning that the victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Following the shooting, detectives interviewed witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood, looking for clues.

They’re still hoping for tips from the public.

“Even information that may seem minor could be critical in helping our detectives piece together what happened,” Major Jeremy Gonzalez said.“ The Titusville Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and pursuing justice for the victim,” Gonzalez added.

Titusville police are urging anyone with information to call the department at 321-567-3900 or Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group