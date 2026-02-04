Police shut down Cheney Highway amid suspicious incident in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is on scene in the 600 block of Cheney Highway investigating a suspicious incident.

Several businesses in the area have been evacuated, and traffic on Cheney Highway has been shut down in both directions.

Police are currently working to resolve the incident and have asked the public to avoid the immediate vicinity.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest updates.

