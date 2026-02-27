Police sound alarm after 8-year-old boy wields mom’s gun to intimidate at playground

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement is raising major concerns after an 8-year-old boy was accused of using a gun to scare someone in Volusia County.

Daytona Beach police said the boy was detained after he used his mother’s gun to threaten a person at a playground.

The incident occurred last Friday at the Clyde Morris Landings Apartment Complex.

While the child allegedly pointed the weapon at a person, police confirmed the gun was never fired, and no one was injured during the encounter.

Officers located the boy shortly after the incident and placed him in custody.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the incident is part of a broader, troubling trend.

Young stated that officials are seeing more instances of children obtaining guns and using them to make threats against others.

Young urged firearm owners to prioritize safety and parental oversight within their homes.

“We’re asking our parents to step up and be parents. If you’re going to be a gun owner, be a responsible gun owner,” Young said.

©2026 Cox Media Group