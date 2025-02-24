Polk County boy dies after shooting himself with gun found in his family’ car, police say

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Polk County family is mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself.

Davenport police said Chosen Morris climbed into the family car Friday night.

That is where he found a loaded handgun under the seat and pulled the trigger.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but died on Saturday.

Police are calling the shooting a tragic accident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group