Port Canaveral navigates growth has improvements are made

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — During his 2024 State of the Port Address, Canaveral Port Authority CEO Capt. John Murray said the Port handled a record 7.6 million passenger movements.

The total earned revenues came in at $191 million.

Cruise operations contributed $156 million, cargo $23 million and non-ship operations another $12 million. And cruise revenue is expected to grow in 2025.

Read: Transgender Day of Remembrance: Honoring those killed in anti-transgender violence

The port has two more homeported ships arriving next week.

“We’re making a lot of improvements and spending a lot of money. We’re a big enterprise now we have six terminals and need maybe two more,” Murray said. “So, we’re spending the money to rehabilitate older facilities in order to get more use out of them until we can get the new terminals online.”

Next year, the port is expected to generate $211 million dollars in revenue with 16 homeported ships.

Read: ‘This could’ve ended so badly’: Orlando father claims 3-year-old son was left alone in a daycare van

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group