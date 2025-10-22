Port Canaveral’s $8M crane hit with hefty tariff

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral’s latest investment - a new mobile harbor crane - is now in service but not without a hefty tariff price tag.

The new mobile crane, manufactured by Liebherr in Germany, cost the port a total of $8,059,875. Additionally, the port paid a $731,306 tariff.

The crane was needed to support growing space operations at the port. Had the crane arrived just one day earlier, Port Canaveral officials say no tariff would have been imposed.

Since no companies in the United States manufacture mobile harbor cranes, the port said there is no domestic purchase option.

It’s not the only recent tariff impacting the port. A new portable passenger boarding bridge built by Thyssen Krupp in Spain cost $1,693,135 and incurred an additional $88,095 tariff.

Like the crane, port officials say there are no U.S.-based manufacturers for these bridges. The Canaveral Port Authority plans to file a “protest” with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to try to obtain a tariff reimbursement.

Port officials note that this issue isn’t unique to Port Canaveral and ongoing tariffs could impact future port projects.

Despite the added costs, port leaders emphasize that both investments are crucial for maintaining operations and meeting the demands of the ports’ growing cruise and cargo activities.

