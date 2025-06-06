Possible pipe bomb closes Brevard County road

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a section of County Road 5A will be closed for some time after deputies found what appears to be a pipe bomb.

The closed section is between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1.

The sheriff said deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle. When deputies stopped the driver, Ivey said his story did not match what was happening.

He said they searched the vehicle and found what looks like a pipe bomb.

The bomb unit is investigating the device at the scene.

