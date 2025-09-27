Potential tropical cyclone to impact Florida coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential tropical cyclone 9 will likely become tropical storm Imelda by the end of the weekend and we will see impacts along our coast.

This storm is not expected to hit Florida directly, but strong winds and isolated showers could occur along our coast as early as tomorrow afternoon.

AM TROPICS 9-27-25

The track could be as close as 120 miles off our coast.

This storm will produce heavy rainfall in Georgia and the Carolinas into the middle of this upcoming week.

At that point, Imelda will likely be a category 1 hurricane or a tropical storm, but thankfully, impacts in central Florida will be minimal.

Humberto is rapidly strengthening in the tropics and could become a Category 5 storm by the end of this weekend.

Humberto is not expected to make an impact in the continental US. However, it could help keep Imelda away from the Mid-Atlantic states. One thing to watch is if Humberto moves closer than expected, it could help pull Imelda away from the Carolinas.

As of Saturday morning, that seems unlikely, but it remains a possibility that could happen by Monday.

