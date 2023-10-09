POWERBALL jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion, making it the 3rd largest jackpot in history

ORLANDO, Fla. — The POWERBALL jackpot continues to grow, soaring an estimated $1.55 billion.

The POWERBALL has rolled over 34 consecutive times since July 22, making this the third-largest POWERBALL jackpot of all time.

If you win the jackpot, you have the option to receive your winning in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $680 million.

This series of POWERBALL jackpot rollovers has generated more than $72 million for education in Florida.

Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated nearly $3 billion in contributions to education statewide. Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 125 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.6 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Monday, Oct. 9, at 10:59 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $45 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $89 billion in prizes and made more than 3,700 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

