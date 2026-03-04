Premiere Cinema at Fashion Square Mall in Orlando to close

ORLANDO, Fla. — Premiere Cinema announced it will close its theater at the Fashion Square Mall in Orlando next Thursday.

The closure is part of the next phase of redevelopment for the shopping center.

Company officials said the decision is tied to plans to transform the property into a mixed-use development.

The theater has been a cornerstone of the Fashion Square Mall.

While the mall is slated for a transformation into a mixed-use development, officials noted that the project’s specific plans are still in the works.

©2026 Cox Media Group