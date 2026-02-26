Princess celebration brings smiles to young patients at AdventHealth for Children

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney and the Starlight Children’s Foundation brought a princess celebration to pediatric patients at AdventHealth for Children on Wednesday.

The event featured a surprise visit from the Disney character Rapunzel for children receiving medical care.

The event focuses on creating positive experiences for families and children facing serious illnesses during extended hospital stays.

Rapunzel met with patients to share stories and participate in crafts. Children decorated lanterns and colored pictures based on adventures involving the characters Pascal, Maximus and Flynn. The character also handed out plush toys and offered hugs to the young guests.

Through the Starlight Children’s Foundation, patients received Disney Princess-themed hospital gowns. These gowns feature designs inspired by various heroines and are intended to provide comfort to children during their treatment. The program aims to use play and imagination as tools for recovery in pediatric settings.

Parents at the hospital noted the impact of the surprise visit on their children’s well-being. Edward, the father of one patient, observed his daughter’s reaction to the activities. “I love to see the joy and hearing her laugh,” Edward said. “This really gives her a chance to be a kid. It’s all part of the process of healing.”

