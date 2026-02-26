Princess power takes over Walt Disney World Resort during half marathon weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thousands of runners from Central Florida and across the country are participating in the annual Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort.

The event, which focuses on women’s empowerment, runs from Feb. 26 through March 2.

The weekend marks the third of four on-site race events during the 2025-26 runDisney season.

These races provide participants the opportunity to run through Disney theme parks during the multi-day celebration of fitness and empowerment.

The schedule of events begins with a 5K on Friday, followed by a 10K on Saturday and the half marathon on Sunday.

Runners also have the option to participate in the Disney Fairytale Challenge, which requires the completion of both the 10K and the half marathon.

Participants across all fitness levels receive unique Disney medals and experience world-class entertainment throughout the courses.

All three major races start and finish at EPCOT. In preparation for the runs, the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo opened Thursday, Feb. 26.

The expo is being held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

