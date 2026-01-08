Property tax reform takes center stage as Florida CFO signals big changes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s CFO is sharing more details on how the state could reduce or eliminate property taxes.

Blaise Ingoglia said a legislative discussion next week in Tallahassee could lead to significant reforms in Florida’s property tax system.

Republican lawmakers are advocating for changes that might include an increase in homestead exemptions for over five million taxpayers with existing benefits.

During the legislative session, which begins next week, property tax reform will be a central topic of discussion.

The State Department of Revenue has reported that more than five million Florida taxpayers currently benefit from homestead exemptions on their primary residences.

Ingoglia emphasized the necessity for an aggressive property tax reform constitutional amendment, stating, “I personally think that we need one very aggressive property tax reform constitutional amendment that can pass with 60%.”

He highlighted that this amendment could involve either eliminating property taxes for homesteaded properties entirely or possibly establishing a new homestead exemption ranging from $150,000 to $200,000.

However, despite various proposals being considered, Ingoglia noted that many of these initiatives are unlikely to pass in the Senate.

As lawmakers work through several proposals, the Republican emphasis on reform reflects a significant shift in the conversation about taxation in Florida.

