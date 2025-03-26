Local nonprofit ‘PALS’ provides funding and resources for families in the autism community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local organizations are shining a light on autism awareness.

Autism Awareness Month begins April 1.

Providing Autism Links and Support, or PALS, is a nonprofit that supports individuals with autism spectrum disorders in Central Florida.

“If we look at the incidents of autism in the general population, it’s about 1 in 36 births,” John Burns, the President of PALS, said. “We can estimate there is 50-80,000 people across those seven counties impacted by autism.”

The organization operates through UCF’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, known as UCF CARD. He said more than 24,000 Central Florida families are registered through CARD who are supporting a loved one with autism.

“Autism is a lifelong challenge for these families, and the individuals in these families,” Burns said.

PALS works to create lifelong opportunities for these individuals. At a young age it’s through access to educational opportunities and social activities. As those with autism get older, PALS tries to fill the gaps they face in housing, clinical services, employment, and transportation.

PALS operates as a nonprofit. Extra funds are always needed.

So, in partnership with Loyal Source, organizers are working to host the 18th Annual Derby Day 4 Autism. The two-day event will aim to raise more than $400,000 to fund programs and services for local families impacted by autism.

“It’s part of Loyal Source’s culture to give back,” Clayton Holmes, the Derby Day Chair for Loyal Source, said. It’s really at the core of what Loyal Source does.

“The awareness these events build is tremendous,” Burns said. “People in the autism community want nothing more than what you and I want. That’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

