Public’s help sought in identifying driver in fatal Dixie County hit-and-run

OLD TOWN, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking help from the public to identify a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on February 25 in Dixie County, which happened on U.S. Highway 19 in Old Town.

The investigation shows the crash occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. near NE 446th Street. A victim with injuries from a vehicle collision was found, and scene evidence confirmed the driver fled without stopping or aiding.

FHP investigators are seeking information about any vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 19 between Cross City and Old Town during the crash.

They also seek witnesses or details to identify the vehicle and driver. Contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

State police are also investigating a separate altercation that took place outside Charlie’s Bar in Old Town before the hit-and-run. Officials mentioned that any charges from the bar fight are being handled as a different investigation from the fatal crash.

