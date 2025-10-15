Publix recalls ice cream over serious allergy risk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix has voluntarily recalled its Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream because it contains an undeclared egg allergen, impacting products distributed across several southeastern states.

The recall concerns Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with UPC 41415 03043, set to expire by June 19, 2026.

It was distributed in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida, except for Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Sarasota.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.

The affected ice cream might be Publix Rich & Creamy French Vanilla Ice Cream with a mismatched French Vanilla container lid. This presents a risk to those with egg allergies or severe sensitivities, as eating the product could cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Publix has confirmed that there have been no reported illnesses so far. Customers who bought the affected product can bring it back to their local store for a complete refund.

Publix customers with further questions are advised to reach the customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit the company’s website at publix.com.

