0 Puerto Rican mother who sought shelter in Kissimmee hotel after hurricane shot, killed

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A mother was shot and killed late Thursday night at a motel in Kissimmee, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. at a Super 8 Motel on Vine Street.

Watch: Police investigate Super 8 Motel shooting scene

Maria Santiago-Burgos, 43, who was called "Besty" by loved ones, was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

Officers arrested Leumas Moraza, 38, in connection with Burgos’ death.

Friends and family told Channel 9 reporter Lauren Seabrook that Moraza was not Santiago's boyfriend, but he wanted to be.

Moraza was charged with unpremeditated murder and aggravated assault, according to the Osceola County Jail’s website.

Santiago's grandmother and her two children, ages 10 and 14 witnessed the shooting, witnesses said.

The 14-year-old son ran to the front desk screaming for help, said Super 8 manager Prerak Patel.

Read: Tropical disturbance brings big changes to Central Florida this weekend

Santiago was a survivor of Hurricane Maria and moved to Central Florida with her two kids and grandmother.

"They lost everything in Puerto Rico. Their houses, finances, everything. They had to rebuild their life," Patel said.

Santiago recently got a new job and was supposed to move into an apartment this weekend.

Read: 9 Investigates legal loophole allowing purchase of semi-automatic rifle

Vamos4PR brought in counselors for the children and separate counselors will work with the families that live nearby.

Moraza remains in the Osceola County Jail without bail. He will appear before a judge Saturday morning.

WFTV Channel 9 checked the suspect's criminal background and did not find anything.

Witnesses are asked to call 407-846-3333, or go to the Kissimmee Police Department 8 N. Stewart Ave., Kissimmee, to make a statement.

Download: WFTV mobile apps

Many of the people who are staying in the motel are from Puerto Rico and evacuated to Central Florida after Hurricane Maria.

Seabrook has been reporting on Puerto Rico evacuees who have been staying at the motel for nearly a year.

Read other stories about Puerto Rico evacuees

Sen. Victor Torres has been working with the 44 evacuated families who have stayed at the hotel for months.

Torres said he's working to get the families who live in the same building and heard the killing into a new hotel.

"So they won't be constantly reminded of what happened last night," Torres said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.