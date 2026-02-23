Puerto Rico business leaders explore Central Florida investment opportunities

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A group of 14 business leaders from Puerto Rico began a three-day trade mission in Central Florida on Monday to explore investment opportunities in the region.

The visit focuses on identifying new areas for economic collaboration between Puerto Rico and Central Florida business owners.

Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Economic Development leads the trade mission in Lake Buena Vista, offering local companies a platform to showcase their businesses for potential partnerships.

The delegation includes 14 business leaders assessing regional markets for future expansion and investment opportunities. Local companies in Central Florida have been invited to participate by showcasing their businesses to the delegation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group