Pulse nightclub sign to be removed ahead of demolition

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pulse nightclub sign will soon be taken down.

The sign’s removal is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, before the entire building is demolished next week.

The Pulse nightclub is the site of a mass shooting that happened on June 12, 2016.

A gunman entered the crowded nightclub around 2 a.m. and began shooting people inside. The gunman killed 49 people and injured 58 others.

The demolition of the site will clear space for a memorial to the victims.

These scheduled demolition follows the release of new renderings for an upcoming memorial last week.

The plans provide a look at the proposed permanent structures for the site.

Architects involved in the project have proposed a design that includes the installation of pillars around the memorial site.

These structures are intended to display the names of each victim.

