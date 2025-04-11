Pulse survivors, victims’ families will be given access inside former nightclub in June

ORLANDO, Fla. — June 12 will mark nine years since the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

The city of Orlando has announced that it will hold site visits for shooting survivors and families of victims.

Between June 12-14, these individuals will be given access inside the former club.

“As we continue along the journey toward a permanent Pulse memorial, we promised as a part of that journey, victims’ families and survivors would be given time inside Pulse to remember, grieve, and heal prior to the building’s removal later this year,” the city said in an email.

The private visits will be held in conjunction with other remembrance events.

Those who are eligible for access inside the visit are being asked to officially RSVP to city of Orlando by May 8. More information can be found at pulseorlando.org/sitevisit.

Over the course of three days, small groups will be escorted inside the building and will be given about 30 minutes for their visit, officials said.

They added that scheduling priority will be given to the families of the 49 victims who died in the mass shooting.

The letter issued by the city also stated that approved visitors will be able to bring along support during their visit.

“We recognize a visit to the site may have an emotional and psychological impact to those who are participating. To assist, we are allowing families and survivors to include one mental health or spiritual care provider to your group.”

