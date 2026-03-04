Qatar Airways grounds all flights over Iran conflict

ORLANDO, Fla. — Qatar Airways grounded all flights until at least Friday morning, a move that includes operations that use other airlines to connect with Orlando International Airport.

The airline cited the ongoing conflict in Iran and the closure of Qatari airspace as the primary reasons for the suspension.

Passengers with tickets for upcoming flights may need to make alternative travel arrangements, as the carrier has halted service.

The airline is responding to regional instability that has impacted flight corridors and safety in the Middle East.

Travelers scheduled to depart or arrive via airports that use Qatar Airways flights are advised to monitor their flight status through the airline’s official channels.

The airline is expected to provide a public update regarding the status of its operations later this week.

