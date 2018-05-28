Rain, bacteria, rip currents put damper on holiday for Volusia County beachgoers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Rainy weather, high bacteria levels, strong rip currents and even two shark bites put a damper on the Memorial Day weekend plans of some beachgoers in Volusia County.
Subtropical Storm Alberto brought rain and overcast conditions to the beach, scaring away some beachgoers. But visitor Linda Carver didn't let that stop her from enjoying the holiday.
"(It) doesn't matter what the weather is. We are just here," she said.
The Florida Department of Health posted swimming advisory signs around the Daytona Beach Pier, warning of elevated bacteria levels.
Officials said the bacteria may cause gastrointestinal illness, upper-respiratory infections and skin infections for those with open wounds or sores.
Volusia County Beach Safety said lifeguards rescued 10 people from rip currents during the holiday weekend.
Two people were bitten by sharks during the weekend, but they weren't seriously injured.
