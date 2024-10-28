Rain chances increase to start warm and windy week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will increase to start of another warm fall week in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 20% chance of seeing scattered showers on Monday and a 30% chance on Tuesday.

Our rain chances should stay around 10% to 20% for the rest of the week.

Central Florida will see breezy afternoons with a mix of sun and clouds for the week ahead.

We also forecast to have a nice and warm Halloween on Thursday with highs in the low 80s to high 70s as the trick-or-treating begins.

