Rain chances increase to start warm and windy week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will increase to start of another warm fall week in Central Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will have a 20% chance of seeing scattered showers on Monday and a 30% chance on Tuesday.
Our rain chances should stay around 10% to 20% for the rest of the week.
Read: Looking to vote early? Here’s where you can go
Central Florida will see breezy afternoons with a mix of sun and clouds for the week ahead.
We also forecast to have a nice and warm Halloween on Thursday with highs in the low 80s to high 70s as the trick-or-treating begins.
Read: ‘Urban Ember’ art piece lights up downtown Orlando
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group