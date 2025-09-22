Rain and Storm Chances Increase to Start the Work Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a quiet and warm weekend, but more moisture is expected to start the work week.

This evening, just a stray sprinkle is possible, with much of the area staying dry. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, September 21, 2025 (WFTV)

Monday will see higher rain and storm chances. More moisture from the south will push into the area, raising rain and storm chances in the PM hours. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The higher rain chances continue into Tuesday, but another round of drier air appears likely to move in. Midweek temperatures will be in the low 90s.

There is some uncertainty about the late week. Scattered showers and storms remain possible, with temps holding in the low 90s.

