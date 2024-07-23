Local

Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day will increase the chances of rain and storms in Central Florida.

Morning heat will help to fuel afternoon storm activity, mainly in our western counties.

Central Florida will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

Before the storms hit, we will heat up to see high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Our afternoon rain chances will stick around for the rest of the week.

Our area will also be a bit hazier with a new round of Saharan dust moving into Central Florida.

We may get another round of dust moving in early next week, too.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

