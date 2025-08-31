Rainy Labor Day ahead as storms continue across the region

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storms continue to impact the area, with more expected on Labor Day.

Scattered showers and storms are forecast to diminish later this evening, but some activity may persist along the coast overnight.

Morning lows are expected to be in the mid-70s, and temperatures will rise to the upper 80s on Labor Day.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, August 31, 2025 (WFTV)

Labor Day will see more scattered showers and storms, similar to Sunday, with most activity occurring in the afternoon.

The weather pattern is expected to persist into the shortened work week, with more afternoon showers and storms likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s through Wednesday, and temperatures will rise to the low 90s by the end of the work week.

A significant dry air mass is anticipated to arrive later in the week, reducing rain chances to isolated showers and increasing temperatures to the low 90s.forecast

