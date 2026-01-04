Reactions from Central Florida’s Venezuelan-American community vary after U.S. operation

ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. operation occurred Saturday morning, sparking mixed reactions among Central Florida’s Venezuelan-American community after the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 77,000 Venezuelan Americans reside in the Orlando metro area, which has the second-largest concentration in the country. Thousands of Venezuelans have sought refuge in the U.S. over the past twenty years to escape Maduro’s regime.

Some community members expressed relief over Maduro’s arrest. Jonathan, a local resident and supporter of the operation, said, “For the first time in 26 years, like, it’s a relief, basically. That something’s happened.”

Conversely, Caleb Pierre, an Orlando protestor, criticized the U.S. actions, saying, “We denounce these actions that are illegal and that we do not support the actions of the United States government and do not want a war with Venezuela.”

The Federal Aviation Administration closed off airspace over parts of the Caribbean as a precaution, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations at Orlando International Airport.

The ongoing tensions between the United States and Venezuela will be subject to continued monitoring, with updates anticipated as the situation progresses. Channel Nine intends to provide viewers with the latest developments both on air and through its website.

