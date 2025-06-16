Rebuilding efforts are underway on Flagler Pier after three years

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Work is underway to rebuild and repair the iconic Flagler Beach Pier.

It’s been closed to the public for nearly three years since Hurricane Ian damaged it in 2022.

At the moment, massive wooden beams are held up by a single thread over the ocean. But soon, concrete will take over, lifting the structure 10 feet higher above the water and doubling its length.

City manager Dale Martin explained that the changes are intended to safeguard the structure against wave action linked to 500-year storms.

He added that some work is off-site, so you won’t see crews dismantling the wood for a while.

“First, they’ll build a trestle. Basically, they build a pier, use that pier to dismantle the existing pier and they build a new one,” said Martin.

The reconstruction has already been delayed a few times but the community believes it will be worth the wait.

“Even if they charge us a couple of dollars for parking the car or walking around here, I don’t care, I am still going to come here and enjoy tit very much,” said Ingrid Hoffman.

The work will create some obstacles for beachgoers.

Swimming and surfing will be prohibited for a block on both sides of the pier. Some parking spots will be removed and traffic will shift along A1A to bring in equipment.

The project costs $14 million and will be paid for through FEMA and the state. The city hopes it can be completed in 18 months by January 2026.

