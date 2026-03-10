Record-breaking heat possible Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida temperatures are expected to reach the 80s and 90s on Tuesday, placing the region in record-breaking territory.

The heat follows a morning that began with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Forecasters indicate that Orlando is making a close run at a record high temperature originally set in 1918.

The record-breaking heat arrives amid mostly sunny, dry conditions across our area.

Central Florida remains mostly dry on Tuesday with only a 10% chance of a brief light shower occurring along the sea breeze.

Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny throughout the afternoon.

A shift in the weather pattern is forecast to begin on Thursday.

An approaching cold front will bring the next significant rainfall opportunity to Central Florida.

The cold front will also lower temperatures back to near normal levels for this time of year.

Highs are expected to drop into the upper 70s and low 80s once the front passes through the area.

The cold front is scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

