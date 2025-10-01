Record number of baby sea turtles rescued in Florida after hurricanes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rough surf the last few days from Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto has resulted in dozens of baby sea turtles washing up along the shore in Volusia County.

The Marine Science Center has been caring for the hatchlings that got caught in the surf and seaweed. Hospital officials said the turtles, which are commonly called wash backs, get too weak and can’t make their way back out to sea.

They’re then brought to the hospital where they’re given fluids and food until they’re strong enough to go back out. On Wednesday, a group was taken by boat back out to the channels. This year the turtle hospital has cared for more than 100 wash backs.

Hospital workers said it’s important people don’t try to put them back in the ocean when they see them washed up on onshore.

The Marine Science Center said it has cared for a record number of sea turtles this year. Typically, they take in about 150 a season and this year, they’ve had over 300.

Three weeks ago, when Hurricane Erin was off our coast, the turtle patrol told us roughly 50 nests were washed away in the surf.

Volunteers are out on the beaches, checking nests and looking for hatchlings who need help daily.

The surf will remain rough for the rest of the week, so the turtle hospital is preparing for more.

