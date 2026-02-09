Record number of workers to miss Monday after Super Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — An estimated 26 million people are expected to be absent from work on Monday following the Super Bowl.

The figures come from a survey conducted by the workforce platform UKG.

The data indicates that the number of workers hitting the snooze button on Monday will surpass last year’s record by about 4 million people.

Most employees who planned to miss work on Monday indicated they would use formal methods to cover their absence.

According to the survey, the majority of respondents planned to use paid time off or coordinate with colleagues to swap their scheduled shifts.

