0 Records: Ex-UCF board chair says ex-CFO withheld information about operational funding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released depositions are revealing what former University of Central Florida employees said led to the investigation into the misuse of operational funding.

The latest records with a Florida House of Representatives committee show former UCF Board Chair Marcos Marchena claimed former Chief Financial Officer Bill Merck withheld information from the board when discussing using $38 million to replace Colbourn Hall.

"I want to be clear here,” Marchena said. “If Bill Merck had not chosen to keep information from the board, this would not have occurred."

TRENDING NOW:

The investigator is quick to point out though that board members didn’t ask any questions during an April 2015 meeting when records showed Merck said he was going to get “creative” and that the funding method “wasn’t typical by any stretch.”

"Did those things sound right to you?” the investigator asked Marchena. “Were those things that would have been red flags?"

Read: Ex-UCF President Dale Whittaker could walk away with more than $500K after resignation

Marchena replied, “Bill Merck would have had an obligation to tell us there's a potential problem.

Marchena said the board was "used to seeing Bill Merck find creative ways to get things done within the rules."

Merck has said during his testimony that he did not know using the funding for Colbourn Hall was prohibited.

Merck resigned from UCF in September and Marchena resigned earlier this month.

Read: Emails: Ex-UCF President John Hitt declined to discuss investigation in person, by phone

During the questioning, Marchena told the investigator that he felt this investigation has likely led other universities to make sure that "everyone, including trustees, are much more informed and educated about the details of the funding.”

Four budget staffers were fired and former President Dr. Dale Whittaker resigned following this investigation.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.