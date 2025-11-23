Recreational marijuana measure blocked amid signature form dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida judge has ruled against a recreational marijuana initiative, invalidating over 200,000 petition signatures due to alleged illegalities in the signature collection process, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The state of Florida argued that the petitions for the marijuana initiative were invalid because the form used to collect signatures had been changed without approval and did not include the full text of the amendment.

The political committee Smart & Safe Florida, which was behind the initiative, contends that the form was not altered and has announced plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

