Red tide detected on Florida’s east coast in Flagler County

The Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) reported finding red tide in a sample collected last week from Flagler County.

Despite the presence of a red tide, no reports of fish kills have been received, indicating that the impact may be minimal at this time.

The FWC is monitoring the situation closely and plans to release its next status report on Friday.

