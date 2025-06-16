Released videos show Orange County deputies shooting 2 men on the same day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released two video of deputies shooting men - one of whom died - hours apart on June 7.

The fist happened that morning behind the Save Discount Store on North Hiawassee Road. The video shows a deputy confronting Charles Junior St. Fleur, 24, and the two start fighting. At one point, St. Fleur throws two guns toward a nearby fence.

St. Fleur can be seen getting out of the deputy’s grasp and start hitting him, at one point striking him multiple times in the head.

St. Fleur then runs over to where the guns are on the ground. He throws one over the fence, picks up the other, turns briefly toward the deputy then throws that gun over the fence too.

St. Fleur is then seen running away. That’s when the deputy shoots him.

St. Fleur was treated at the hospital and survived. He was later charged with one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Later that day, Orange County deputies shot and killed a schizophrenic man, Terry Washington Jr., while responding to a call that he was off his medication and acting erratically in the street.

The video shows Washington‘s mother telling them to find him at home and that his “manic episodes are starting again” and that he had warrants out for missing court over not taking his medicine, a condition of a previous release.

The video shows Washington’s father letting responding deputies in the house and telling them his son has a knife.

Deputies called for him to talk to exit a room and talk to them. On the video, Washington comes out of the room while holding something. Within seconds, deputies yell once for him to drop it, but he lunges, at which point he is fatally shot. He was 30 years old.

Deputies said the object was a knife and Washington was trying to stab the deputy,

The deputy who fired hurt his head when he fell into a bathtub but is OK.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating both shootings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group