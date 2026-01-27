Rep. Cory Mills announces 2 town halls this week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Rep. Cory Mills is inviting residents to attend town halls this week.

The first will be held in New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday at the Brannon Center, followed by a second event in Oviedo on Thursday at the Oviedo Cultural Center.

Both town halls are scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

Mills encourages attendees to ask questions, share their concerns, and discuss local issues affecting their communities.

Registration is required to attend the town halls and will close 24 hours before each event.

