Rep. Maxwell Frost Claims he was punched at Sundance; suspect arrested

PARK CITY, Uta. — Rep. Maxwell Frost, who represents the 10th Congressional District of Florida, said he was assaulted at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Friday night after claiming a man punched him and shouted racist remarks.

According to a post on X, the man who was later arrested told the congressman that President Donald Trump “was going to deport” him moments before the attack.

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.



— Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

Frost thanked the venue’s security and the Park City Police Department for their response, as he was not seriously injured.

Channel 9 has reached out to the congressman’s office for more information.

