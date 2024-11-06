Republicans win Senate majority, House still too soon to know

WASHINGTON — In addition to winning the White House, Republicans will also flip the U.S. Senate.

The change marks another significant shift in the balance of power in Washington.

With several races still to be decided, Republicans will have at least 52 seats.

The GOP majority will put the Senate in a position to boost Donald Trump’s second term as president.

As of Wednesday morning, it’s still too early to know if the GOP will hold its majority in the House of Representatives.

Right now, Republicans are in the lead with 198 seats, while Democrats have 180 seats.

However, with many races too close to call, the jury is still out.

