Retired nurse known for helping others killed by former roommate, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A retired nurse known for helping those in need was murdered by his former roommate, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified as 67-year-old John Joseph Torneo, was discovered deceased in his bathroom by a friend.

Deputies said Torneo was fatally stabbed in his home in the Polo Park neighborhood by 19-year-old Julian Andre Trevino.

Detectives said Torneo had recently changed the locks at his home, indicating that Trevino was no longer allowed at the home.

Following Torneo’s murder, Trevino allegedly used the victim’s bank card at a nearby pizza restaurant and convenience store.

Investigators tracked Torneo’s missing vehicle, which was spotted on US 27.

“The suspect admitted to my detectives that he broke in through a window and was confronted by Mr. Torneo. The suspect grabbed a knife from the kitchen then intentionally attacked and fatally cut Mr. Torneo. He was then hit multiple times over the head with a wine bottle. The suspect’s motive for the burglary was to steal money, and his actions resulted in Mr. Torneo suffering a very painful death,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

After the incident, Trevino is alleged to have disposed of the weapon as well as Torneo’s phone.

Deputies said Torneo was well-liked in his neighborhood and was known for helping people who were down on their luck.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group