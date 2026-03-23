As Rialto continues to stay closed businesses and customers suffer too

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Rialto has been closed for a fourth day due to structural concerns, leaving nine businesses in an evacuated building struggling. The property is located near Sand Lake Road and Turkey Lake Road.

Owners of Melt N Dip say they are losing thousands of dollars each day the business remains closed, with food supplies going to waste. They are also trying to support employees but say they have not received any updates on when they may be allowed back inside.

Customers arriving at the Rialto have found locked doors. Akiva Boclin said he came to pick up packages from FedEx for a trade show but was unable to do so.

“Let customers know the unexpected situation,” Boclin said. “I understand it’s unexpected, but at least FedEx should have sent us a notice telling us where to go.”

FedEx later opened to retrieve and deliver packages. A spokesperson said in a statement, “Customers impacted by the closure are being notified of alternate pickup locations.”

At a nearby Orange Theory location, customer Penny Cuchelkowski said she continues to pay $169 a month for a service she no longer uses because alternative locations are too far.

“I feel like people should get some answers,” she said. “They keep saying, ‘We’ll let you know maybe tomorrow,’ but they can’t have us come in, and they keep pushing it off each day. I feel bad for them.”

The impact extends beyond customers. Amanda Dougherty of Stretch Lab said she can no longer see her clients.

“I’m out of a job and out of a place to live, so it is nerve-racking because how am I going to make money, and where am I going to live?” she said.

County officials said Community and Family Services is not actively providing incident-specific assistance to those affected by the Rialto evacuation. However, support is still available.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said officials are working with multiple organizations to assist displaced residents.

“We’re working with a number of different organizations to help those living in the Rialto community who have been displaced because of instability there,” Demings said.

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