Rise in Central Florida travelers signals end of holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport anticipates a large influx of travelers this weekend, with officials predicting around 390,000 passengers will pass through today and tomorrow. This comes after a busy Friday when approximately 191,000 people used the airport.

The travel surge after the holiday season led to a rush, with nearly one in five flights delayed on Friday, but many passengers remained positive about their experience.

