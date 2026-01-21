Rising childcare costs put pressure on Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Childcare is getting more expensive across America, especially in the metro Orlando area.

A recent study found that parents now need to earn a combined income of around $300,000 annually to afford childcare for two children comfortably.

In Metro Orlando, the average monthly cost of childcare is nearly $1,800, totaling about $18,000 per year for two kids.

This figure illustrates the growing financial strain on families.

Reports indicate that while Metro Orlando boasts some of the lowest childcare costs in the country, the prices remain challenging for many local families.

Many families are juggling multiple jobs or making sacrifices to meet these costs.

