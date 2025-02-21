Road closures continue for IMMERSE 2025 festival in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major event this weekend is impacting traffic in downtown Orlando.

Orange Avenue is closed between the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Orlando City Hall.

The closure is for a large weekend festival called “IMMERSE.”

The multi-day event begins Friday and runs through the weekend.

The interactive festival will cover several city blocks with will require several road closures in downtown Orlando.

The closures will be along South Orange Avenue, West Church Street, and East Pine Street.

City officials suggest using the pick-up and drop-off area on Hughey Avenue to avoid parking.

More information about the IMMERSE 2025 festival can be found here.

