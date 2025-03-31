Road rage shooting outside Poinciana Publix was isolated incident, deputies say

POINCIANA, Fla. — Osceola County deputies say a weekend road rage shooting outside a shopping center is under investigation.

Deputies say it happened Sunday afternoon in the Publix parking lot at 841 Cypress Parkway. That’s in Poinciana.

The sheriff’s office did not specify if there there were any injuries or damage. No suspect information was released.

WFTV has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

“We want to assure the public that this is an isolated incident, and there is currently no danger to the community. Thank you for your understanding and patience,” the sheriff’s office sa8id in a news releasee.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group