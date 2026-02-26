Road rage suspect accused of attacking 2 drivers and biting a police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman is out of jail on a $20,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly beating two drivers and biting a police officer following a road rage incident.

According to investigators, a 35-year-old pregnant woman was driving a van with her baby in the back seat when she turned from Conroy Road onto Millenia Boulevard. The suspect, Mandolyn Shafferbrockwell, yelled at her for honking her horn, then jumped on the hood of the van, opened the door, and hit the victim in the face and chest.

Driver Michael Rogers said, “That’s insane and people are so discourteous to each other driving. I just can’t believe it.”

A 68-year-old good Samaritan told us off camera that other drivers sat and watched from their cars, so she went over to help and the suspect punched her as well. She said another stranger assisted her and the victim to safety.

Driver Anthony Gammage recommended others call law enforcement, saying, “First thing, call the police, save you, stay out of trouble.”

Drivers said the intersection is difficult because of heavy traffic and the timing of the lights. Gammage said, “It’s very congested. Traffic is real bad over there.” Rogers said it can be challenging, adding, “It can be a nightmare at times, trying to get out of the conglomeration of businesses in this area into that traffic and then trying to get out.”

According to investigators, Shafferbrockwell bit an officer as he tried putting cuffs on her during the arrest.

Meanwhile, we reached out to the victim and are waiting to hear back. Gammage said, “Hope she’ll be ok.”

Shafferbrockwell is out of jail on a $20,000 bond. She is charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary with assault/battery, and resisting an officer with violence.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group