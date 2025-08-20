Robin Severance-Lopez gets GPS monitor taken off while on bail

TAVARES, Fla. — The estranged wife of suspended Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez won a motion in court, allowing her to remove her GPS ankle monitor.

She faces charges related to an illegal gambling operation.

The ankle monitor was one of the conditions required on July 7 since Robin Severance-Lopez bonded out.

She told the court she was afraid she’d go back to jail, because she couldn’t afford to pay the GPS monitor, due to having her personal bank account frozen and losing her job after the arrest.

Judge Brian Welke told the court, “Considering all the factors I’m going to grant the defenses motion.” Robin Severance-Lopez got to take her GPS monitor off her ankle. During a court hearing, she said she was getting an infection from the monitor and couldn’t pay the 10-dollars a day ongoing to maintain it.

Michelle Yard, Defense Attorney, asked her in front of the court, “Did the state freeze that personal account?”

Severance-Lopez replied, “Yes.” Yard asked, “Have you been able to regain funds in that account.”

Severance-Lopez said, “No?” Yard asked, “Can you afford?” Severance-Lopez replied, “No, I can’t.”

Severance-Lopez had already put up 400-hundred-thousand dollars to get out of jail and surrendered her passport as well as firearm. Still the State argued that’s what the agreement was.

The prosecutor stated, “Protect the community from physical harm or show the presence of accused at trial the integrity of the judicial process.”

However, Severance-Lopez’s attorney said, due to the circumstances of the arrest, it’s making it impossible to pay. Yard says, “She’s lost her job. Can’t access her personal acct. Will be out back in jail when she can’t pay.”

She says she lives with her 15 year old son, in a house that Marcos Lopez pays for. He also pays for her car. Other than that she has no money and is not a threat.

Yard says, “I’m encourage to hear that the judicial process works and the judge is willing to both sides to apply the law.”

