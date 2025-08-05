Robin Severance-Lopez wants ankle monitor removed

TAVARES, Fla. — Robin Severance-Lopez has submitted a request to have her GPS ankle monitor removed as she awaits trial.

The filing claims the monitoring system places a financial burden on her, and claims she is not a flight risk.

Severance-Lopez was arrested on conspiracy to commit racketeering charges in late June, just two weeks after her estranged husband, suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

She bailed out on July 7 after proving the $400,000 bail money was clean.

Lopez and his co-defendants have also posted bail.

