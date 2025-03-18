Rocket launch set for Tuesday on Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for a busy Tuesday in Florida.

Not only is the company awaiting splashdown of Crew Dragon’s capsule into the Gulf near the Panhandle, it is also hoping to launch a rocket from our Space Coast.

SpaceX is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The 23 satellites will hitch a ride on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Keep an eye on the sky this afternoon, as liftoff is scheduled for 3:57 p.m.

