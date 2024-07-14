The Rocky Horror Picture Show time warps its way to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The longest running, fully interactive audience participation film in the world is coming to Orlando.

Presented The Rich Weirdos, and with nearly 50 years of celebrated history The Rocky Horror Picture Show is time warping its way to Fringe ArtSpace Stage next weekend.

For those who have seen the movie but have not experienced it live – get ready for a wildly unique experience that has people returning again and again.

Read: ‘Insidious’ gives a fright at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

The audience truly becomes part of the show with an ongoing litany of jokes, sight gags and other humorous banter.

Formed in 2002, The Rich Weirdoes are a nationally recognized Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast here in Orlando.

Read: Jeff’s Bagel Run acquires coffee supplier out of Winter Garden

Along with year-round performances, they have been part of the national anniversary tours featuring the film’s original Brad Majors and Barry Bostwick.

Shows are on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets and show details.

Read: Florida’s 2-week Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins this month

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group